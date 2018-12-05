Former presidents, world leaders to attend Bush’s state funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral on Wednesday, an official gathering that will include current and former presidents and world leaders to mark the life of the 41st President.

The White House said both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Wednesday's service at Washington National Cathedral.

In addition to the Trumps and the Bush family, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath has told CNN that those attending will also include other dignitaries.

Former presidents and first ladies

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter

Children of past presidents

Chelsea Clinton

Susan Ford Bales

Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox

Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin

Lynda Johnson Robb and Charles Robb

World leaders

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan

Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove and Lynne Cosgrove

Polish President Andrzej Duda

Former Polish President Lech Walesa

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Charles, Prince of Wales

Former Mexican President Carlos Salinas

Former UK Prime Minister John Major and Norma Major

Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prince of Bahrain and personal representative of the king of Bahrain

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda

Former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Former Portuguese President Anibal Vaco Silva

Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Former Kuwaiti Prime Minister Nasser al-Mohammed al-Ahmed al-Sabah

Former Premier of Bermuda John Swan

Trump has proclaimed Wednesday a national day of mourning. Much of the government will treat it as a holiday in reverence to Bush, and his Washington memorial will take place midday before his return to Texas.

Government closed: Alongside his proclamation, Trump issued an executive order closing the federal government in honor of his passing. A memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management on Sunday outlined how federal agencies would implement the holiday. Likewise, US financial markets are due to close on Wednesday, with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq suspending trading.

Capitol Rotunda: Bush's casket arrived in Washington on Monday from Texas. He was taken to the Capitol Rotunda where congressional leadership said he would lie in state from Monday through Wednesday, with the public invited to pay respects from Monday evening until Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. ET. A departure ceremony is then scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. ET, and a motorcade will then travel through northwest Washington to the National Cathedral.

National Cathedral: After departing the Capitol, the official schedule has Bush's remains arriving at Washington National Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. ET and departing by 12:30 p.m. According to the National Cathedral, the service will be invitation only. CNN previously reported eulogies at the service will come from his son, former President George W. Bush, as well as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former US Sen. Alan Simpson and presidential historian Jon Meacham, the late President's biographer. Sources told CNN Trump will not speak at the funeral.

Back to Texas: Another departure ceremony is due to take place at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 1:15 p.m. ET. Bush's casket will take the presidential plane dubbed "Special Mission 41" for the funeral process back to Texas. He will then be taken to St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where he is scheduled to lie in repose from 6:45 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. CT the following day. A second service is scheduled for Thursday, after which he will be taken via a train bearing his name to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library.