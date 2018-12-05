Florida girl in need of rare blood to fight cancer sparks worldwide search

MIAMI — A worldwide search is on to find blood donors with a rare genetic variation to help save a 2-year-old South Florida girl battling cancer.
Zainab Mughal has neuroblastoma and needs life-saving transfusions. But finding compatible donors is immensely challenging, because she’s missing a common antigen most people carry in their blood, called “Indian B.”
Florida-based OneBlood says the donors must have “A” or “O” type blood and be Pakistani, Indian or Iranian; and that even within these ethnic groups, fewer than 4 percent of people have the genetic variation.
You must meet the following criteria to be a potential match for Zainab:
- MUST be exclusively Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent – meaning the donor’s birth parents are both 100% Pakistani, Indian or Iranian
- MUST be blood type “O” or “A”
- All donations for Zainab must be coordinated with OneBlood in advance to ensure the additional compatibility testing is performed.
Three donors have been found thus far, including a person in England, but Zainab will need more blood than they can provide.
OneBlood is offering to coordinate compatibility testing anywhere in the world.