Dramatic video shows plane’s emergency landing at Chicago-area airport

WHEELING, Ill. — Dramatic video shows a plane making an emergency landing at a Chicago-area airport Wednesday afternoon.

Video taken by WGN at the scene shows a small aircraft circling the Chicago Executive Airport in suburban Wheeling for several minutes before attempting a landing.

As the plane lands, the nose gear collapses, but eventually the plane comes to a full stop.

Then, two people emerge from the plane and appear to give each other a double high-five.

