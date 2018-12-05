Dave Miller looks ahead to the College Football Playoff & more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After months of wondering what might happen, we now have seen what did.

Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame ran the table in the regular season to seal up a College Football Playoff spot. Oklahoma beat out a collection of one-loss teams to get the last spot for the late December semifinals.

Those teams were part of Dave Miller of Stadium's discussion on Sports Feed this week with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the race for the Heisman Trophy along with the retirement of Urban Meyer with guys on the show.

You Dave's segments in the video above or below.