Community gathers to say ‘no more’ to gun violence

CHICAGO — Leland Ramirez is a junior at Roosevelt High School who loves to play sports. His family is thankful he’s alive, but they say life will never be the same.

“I never thought in a million years I would get a call that it would be my brother,” Nicole Ramirez, his sister, said.

She said she keeps waiting for her brother to walk through the door but the 17-year-old remains hospitalized with only a 20 percent chance that he will ever walk again.

It’s not the first time the family has been devastated by gun violence. Ramirez’s cousin, DJ Rodriguez, was shot and killed seven years ago and the case is still unsolved

“It’s a feeling that doesn’t go away,” Ramirez said.

“They know who’s doing these shootings and they don’t want get involved. People need to get involved,” Elizabeth Ramirez, DJ Rodriguez’s mother, said.

Relatives said Leland Ramirez was visiting a friend when he was shot on Nov. 21 in an alley near Ridgeway Avenue and Montrose Avenue.

“Just because it didn’t happen to you, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t act,” Dalia Aragon, the sister of a victim of gun violence, said.

On Wednesday night, neighbors and other families affected by gun violence gathered to say “no more.”

“Come away from those blinds. Open those blinds and get involved. If people get involved this could stop,” Elizabeth Ramirez said.

Neighbors said they have been complaining about problem buildings and criminal activity in the area.

Police said no one is in custody for Ramirez’s shooting.