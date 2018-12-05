Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Anaheim
- The Blackhawks lost to the Flames, 3-2, at home on Sunday, and are now 3-12-3 in their last 18 games, allowing an average of 3.83 goals per game. That’s their worst 18-game span since the 2003-04 season.
- Jonathan Toews scored his 12th goal of the season against Calgary. Eight of those goals (including Sunday’s goal) have come in the first period. That’s the highest percentage of goals coming in any single period by any player in the league this year (minimum 10 total goals).
- Chicago is 3-4-1 in its last eight against Anaheim after going 6-1-1 in the eight games prior to that. The Hawks have scored 20 goals in each set of eight, but allowed nine goals in the first eight and 23 in the last eight.
- The Ducks beat the Capitals, 6-5, in Washington on Sunday after trailing 5-1 earlier in the game. It was just the second four-goal comeback in team history (also March 31, 2014 against Winnipeg).
- John Gibson was pulled after allowing three goals in 13 minutes against Washington, but he’s had success against Chicago in his career. His .938 save percentage against the Blackhawks is the highest among active goalies who have faced at least 250 shots.
- Chicago has spent 45.1 percent of its game time this season behind on the scoreboard, the highest percentage in the league. Anaheim is fourth at 37.9.