Baton Show Lounge, Double Door moving to Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two iconic Chicago entertainment venues are headed to the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

The owner of Baton Show Lounge told Block Club Chicago that the iconic drag showcase is leaving River North after nearly 50 years because of escalating rent. Its new location will be on Broadway in Uptown. It will open in the late spring or early summer, according to 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman.

In the past week, the alderman also confirmed that Double Door, which was evicted from its Wicker Park location, will have a new home at the Wilson Avenue Theater.

With plans currently underway for a $75 million rehab of the Uptown Theater, the alderman said Uptown is returning to its roots as an entertainment district.

He said work can begin on the Uptown Theater late next summer, which is around the same time when the new Double Door is expected to open.