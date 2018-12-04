West Virginia governor closes schools for national day of mourning

CHARLESTON, WV — Schools in West Virginia will close Wednesday in observance of the national day of mourning.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Twitter Tuesday that he was declaring a state holiday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Wednesday, December 5, 2018, will be a state holiday in observance of tomorrow’s National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush. I am issuing an executive order to close all state agencies tomorrow in remembrance of President Bush. https://t.co/yo3lzZEXmT #WV #WVGov — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) December 4, 2018

West Virginia state offices will also be closed.

I am declaring tomorrow, December 5, 2018, a State Holiday and day of remembrance for President George H. W. Bush, a true American military hero. All State offices will be closed. More info to come shortly. #WV #WVGov — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) December 4, 2018

In a statement Gov. Justice said:

President George H.W. Bush was truly a great American military hero. I concur with President Trump and his decision to declare December 5th as a National Day of Mourning and I am issuing an executive order to close all state agencies tomorrow in observance of his declaration.

Across the county, the United States Postal Service has suspended delivery on Wednesday. Also, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close trading Wednesday in observance of the day. Flags have been ordered to be at half staff and federal offices will be closed.