7 Illinois hospitals among top 118 in the nation

CHICAGO — Seven Illinois hospitals are among the top 118 in the country, according to nonprofit Leapfrog Group’s annual list.

In Chicago, the winners include Northwestern Memorial Hospital, University of Chicago Medical Center, Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and Resurrection Medical Center.

Also making the list are Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Delnor Hospital in Geneva, and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth .

The hospitals are rated on patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors.

Last year, five Illinois hospitals made the list.