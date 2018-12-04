Secret Santa pays off nearly $30K in layaways at Pennsylvania Walmart

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — A Secret Santa made the holiday season a little brighter for hundreds of shoppers near Philadelphia after paying off nearly $30,000 worth of layaways at a Walmart.

Andy Rumford, of Kennett Square, tells The Daily Local he was shocked when he went to make a payment at the East Marlborough location and found out someone had picked up the tab.

A Walmart official tells the newspaper the person who paid off the accounts wants to remain anonymous.

Rumford owned about $150 on his items and went to pick them up on Saturday. The cashier told him someone came in and wrote a $29,000 check to pay off all the items on layaway in the whole store.

Rumford says “something like this makes you want to reach out and do good for others.”