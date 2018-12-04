Portillo’s top dog among travelers, named best ‘fast-casual’ by TripAdvisor

CHICAGO – The rest of the world has finally arrived to the conclusion that Chicagoans knew long ago: Portillo’s is great.

TripAdvisor announced Tuesday that Portillo’s topped the list for Traveler’s Choice best “fast casual restaurant” in 2018.

It seems as tourists come and go from Chicago, they take with them the memories of The Bean, the lakefront – and the sweet, sweet aroma of Portillo’s River North location.

TripAdvisor said the restaurant ranked first in the top ten of U.S.-based fast casual restaurants in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants.

Thank you @TripAdvisor for naming our River North location the #1 U.S. fast casual restaurant in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® awards! Tell us: What's your go-to Portillo's meal? pic.twitter.com/BlE99xkHXv — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) December 4, 2018

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement. “It’s a true testament to our hard-working restaurant team members and our passionate fans. We’re thrilled our guests think Portillo’s truly cuts the mustard.”

“Millions of diners worldwide rely on TripAdvisor to discover their perfect culinary experience. The 2018 Travelers’ Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. “Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between.”

Earl of Sandwich came in at No. 2 and Shake Shake was No. 3. In-and-Out Burger and Five Guys also made the list. Full list here.