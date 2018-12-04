× Ohio State says coach Urban Meyer will retire after Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer is calling it quits after the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, the university said Tuesday,

The university will announce his retirement at a 2 p.m. ET news conference.

The three-time national champion skipper’s announcement comes two days after Buckeyes fans learned that their squad narrowly missed the four-team College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day, the former quarterbacks coach who was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this year, will take the team’s reins upon Meyer’s departure.

Ohio State suspended Meyer without pay for the first three games of the 2018 season after he and athletic director Gene Smith “failed to take sufficient management action” on spousal abuse allegations involving former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer apologized to Ohio State fans following the news that he would be suspended.

“I’m fully aware I’m ultimately responsible for this situation,” Meyer said in August. “I followed my heart and not my head. At each juncture, I gave Zach Smith the benefit of the doubt.”

Day coached the Buckeyes during Meyer’s absence.

Ohio State finished the season at No. 6. Meyer’s last game will be against the ninth-ranked Washington Huskies in Pasadena, California.

Meyer won two national championships with the Florida Gators before taking the head coaching spot in Columbus ahead of the 2012 season. He led the Buckeyes to a national championship two years later. He previously coached at Bowling Green and Utah

Meyer steps down with one of the best winning percentages in the history of college football.