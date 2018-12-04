× Minor flooding continues on segments of the Illinois, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers

Tuesday minor flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for nearly bankfull conditions are in effect for Des Plaines and the Des Planes River, Ottawa on the Illinois River, Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Byron and Dixon on the Rock River. The Kankakee River is still rising at Shelby, but rivers elsewhere are in a slow fall. Rivers in Warning or under Advisories are depicted in green on the highlighted map.

Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :