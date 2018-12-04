Minor flooding continues on segments of the Illinois, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers
Tuesday minor flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for nearly bankfull conditions are in effect for Des Plaines and the Des Planes River, Ottawa on the Illinois River, Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Byron and Dixon on the Rock River. The Kankakee River is still rising at Shelby, but rivers elsewhere are in a slow fall. Rivers in Warning or under Advisories are depicted in green on the highlighted map.
Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Tue Dec 4 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warning
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 15.07 06 AM Tue -0.19
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.86 06 AM Tue 0.56 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 8.06 06 AM Tue 0.44 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.41 06 AM Tue 0.11
Des Plaines 15.0 15.04 06 AM Tue -0.09 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 12.23 06 AM Tue 0.15
Riverside 7.5 M M M
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.61 06 AM Tue 0.19
Montgomery 13.0 12.78 06 AM Tue -0.17
Dayton 12.0 10.37 06 AM Tue -0.70
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.39 06 AM Tue -1.71
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.16 06 AM Tue -1.44
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.11 06 AM Tue -1.19
Shorewood 6.5 4.39 06 AM Tue -0.61
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.09 06 AM Tue -0.32
Foresman 18.0 13.52 06 AM Tue 0.04
Chebanse 16.0 8.94 06 AM Tue 0.44
Iroquois 18.0 13.62 06 AM Tue 0.02
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 11.36 06 AM Tue -1.95
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.11 06 AM Tue 0.45
Kouts 11.0 8.73 06 AM Tue 0.46
Shelby 9.0 9.03 06 AM Tue 0.18 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.41 06 AM Tue -0.15
Wilmington 6.5 3.58 06 AM Tue -0.03
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.01 06 AM Tue -0.81
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.54 06 AM Tue -0.30
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 7.65 06 AM Tue -0.62
South Holland 16.5 8.80 06 AM Tue -1.34
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.89 06 AM Tue -1.89
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.73 06 AM Tue -1.45
Leonore 16.0 9.59 06 AM Tue -2.17
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.73 06 AM Tue -0.78
Ottawa 463.0 461.48 06 AM Tue -0.54 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 20.43 06 AM Tue 0.10 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.51 06 AM Tue -0.86
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.55 06 AM Tue 1.06 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 10.95 06 AM Tue 0.15
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.94 06 AM Tue 0.30
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.67 06 AM Tue -0.02
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 3.40 06 AM Tue -0.14
Byron 13.0 10.77 06 AM Tue 0.05 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 13.01 06 AM Tue 0.22 ADVISORY