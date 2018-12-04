Minor flooding continues on segments of the Illinois, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers

Live stream of trial for 3 Chicago cops accused in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

Tuesday minor flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.  Flood Advisories for nearly bankfull conditions are in effect for Des Plaines and the Des Planes River, Ottawa on the Illinois River, Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Byron and Dixon on the Rock River. The Kankakee River is still rising at Shelby, but rivers elsewhere are in a slow fall. Rivers in Warning or under Advisories are depicted in green on the highlighted map.

Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Tue Dec 4 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warning

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    15.07  06 AM Tue  -0.19

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.86  06 AM Tue   0.56 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     8.06  06 AM Tue   0.44 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.41  06 AM Tue   0.11
Des Plaines           15.0    15.04  06 AM Tue  -0.09 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    12.23  06 AM Tue   0.15
Riverside              7.5        M  M              M



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.61  06 AM Tue   0.19
Montgomery            13.0    12.78  06 AM Tue  -0.17
Dayton                12.0    10.37  06 AM Tue  -0.70

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.39  06 AM Tue  -1.71

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.16  06 AM Tue  -1.44

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.11  06 AM Tue  -1.19
Shorewood              6.5     4.39  06 AM Tue  -0.61

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.09  06 AM Tue  -0.32
Foresman              18.0    13.52  06 AM Tue   0.04
Chebanse              16.0     8.94  06 AM Tue   0.44
Iroquois              18.0    13.62  06 AM Tue   0.02



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    11.36  06 AM Tue  -1.95

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.11  06 AM Tue   0.45
Kouts                 11.0     8.73  06 AM Tue   0.46
Shelby                 9.0     9.03  06 AM Tue   0.18 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.41  06 AM Tue  -0.15
Wilmington             6.5     3.58  06 AM Tue  -0.03

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.01  06 AM Tue  -0.81

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     3.54  06 AM Tue  -0.30



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     7.65  06 AM Tue  -0.62
South Holland         16.5     8.80  06 AM Tue  -1.34

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.89  06 AM Tue  -1.89

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.73  06 AM Tue  -1.45
Leonore               16.0     9.59  06 AM Tue  -2.17

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.73  06 AM Tue  -0.78
Ottawa               463.0   461.48  06 AM Tue  -0.54 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    20.43  06 AM Tue   0.10 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.51  06 AM Tue  -0.86

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.55  06 AM Tue   1.06 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.95  06 AM Tue   0.15

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     9.94  06 AM Tue   0.30

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.67  06 AM Tue  -0.02
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     3.40  06 AM Tue  -0.14
Byron                 13.0    10.77  06 AM Tue   0.05 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.01  06 AM Tue   0.22 ADVISORY