Lunchbreak: Sausage Stuffed Piquillos with Manchego Mornay

Johnny Anderes, executive chef at Bar Biscay

Bar Biscay, 1450 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60642.

312-455-8900

www.BarBiscay.com

Event:

Special New Years Eve dinner for $75 per person includes five-course prix-fixe menu and optional $25 beverage pairing

Happy hour features daily rotating pinxtos (Spanish for snacks) from 3-6pm Tuesday through Saturday and discounted drinks

Recipe:

Sausage Stuffed Piquillos with Manchego Mornay From Bar Biscay

Ingredients

Basque Sausage

1 lb. ground pork

1 T. Salt

1 T. Paprika

2 T. Red wine

1 clove raw garlic, minced

Manchego Mornay

1/2 C. all purpose flour

1/2 C. butter

4 C. Whole milk

1 C. Cream

1 C. Manchego cheese, shredded

1 T. Paprika

1/2 T. Salt

1.5 T. Sherry Vinegar

Additional:

1 clove of garlic

1 spring of mint

1 jar of piquillo peppers

Instructions

To make the sausage, cut the pork with the paprika and salt. Grind in the garlic to the mixture. Cook sausage on a stovetop. Drain the piqullo peppers and stuff them with the sausage mix. Roast in the oven at 350 degree oven to heat the peppers through.

For the Mornay, mix the flour and butter until it’s a rough texture. Add the milk and dairy slowly and season with the paprika and salt. Cook on a stovetop to a gentle simmer for 10 minutes, then add in the cheese and vinegar last.

Served the peppers over a plate of the Mornay sauce. Garnish with chopped mint and garlic sliced thinly and fried in ¼ cup of olive oil.