Thousands of chickens killed in fire at Mussman’s Back Acres egg farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT PARK, Ill. — A fire has caused major damage at a large egg farm in rural northeastern Illinois.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mussman's Back Acres near the Kankakee County village of Grant Park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least five buildings were damaged.

SkyCam9 video showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from two several hundred feet-long metal farm buildings where the roofs had collapsed.

At least 20 fire department vehicles were at the scene about 40 miles south of Chicago near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

No one was hurt, but tens of thousands of chickens are believed to be dead.

"It is unfortunate, and we are deeply saddened right now," said Brian Burch. "We are blessed that we didn't have any people impacted by this. That's always our first fear."

There are usually a couple hundred thousand chickens at this farm.

"The barns that were impacted will represent a smaller number than that," said Burch. "Two of our five barns have been impacted here."

The facility is operated by the Mussman family, but they didn't give a comment.

The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports the farm is owned by Martin, Michigan-based Konos Inc. and has had capacity for 350,000 hens. State fire marshal investigators were on the scene.

Kankakee County: Large fire at an egg farm in Grant Park, IL. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qgVaBcaP4u — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 4, 2018

More photos from #Skycam9 of the fire in Grant Park, IL (Kankakee Co) at Mussman's Egg Farm. pic.twitter.com/CzZKLm5kUw — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 4, 2018