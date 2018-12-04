× Geneva teachers on strike; classes canceled Tuesday

GENEVA, Ill. — Nearly 6,000 students will be out of school as teachers in Geneva School District 304 go on strike.

Negotiations broke down late Monday night, ending 10 months of negotiations.

Teachers have been working without a contract since August, and say they’re at the end of the line.

They say the board’s last proposal may have made things worse, because it’s said to be heavily-weighted in favor of new hires, with a much smaller pay hike for experienced educators.

At this time, no additional negotiating sessions have been scheduled.

No classes will be held Tuesday for students in Geneva School District 304.

Class is also canceled at 15 Acero Charter Schools in Chicago as teachers hit the picket lines in the first strike against charter schools in U.S. history.

