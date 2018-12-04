Free cheesecake! Door Dash teaming up with Cheesecake Factory to deliver 40,000 free slices

Door Dash and The Cheesecake Factory are teaming up to get you over the hump of Hump Day in a very *sweet* way.

On Wednesday, December 5th, you can get a free slice of cheesecake when you order with the food delivery service.

According to Cheesecake Factory website, they are giving away 40,000 free slices to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

It all starts at 11:30 a.m. And cheesecake seekers need the code “FREESLICE.”

Door Dash is also throwing in free delivery at participating locations.

Here’s the details from Cheesecake Factory: