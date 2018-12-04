× Combination of light snow and freezing drizzle makes for slick conditions south of Interstate-80 tonight

The Chicago National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) for these slick conditions including Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois until midnight CST and Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties in Indiana until 3AM CST.

Light snow and freezing drizzle have made roads/highways slick this evening in the areas mentioned above well south of Interstate-80. This precipitation will be easing off to the east as the night goes on, but individuals out and about overnight should take appropriate precautions. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s will maintain slick conditions after the actual precipitation has ended. Sidewalks, parking lots, driveways, side streets in addition to main highways/roads could be very slippery and dangerous.