Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Indiana
- The Bulls have lost six straight, shooting 28.8 percent from three-point range. After shooting 39.3 percent from three in October, fourth best in the NBA, they are shooting 31.2 percent from beyond the arc since, third worst in the league.
- Indiana’s bench is shooting 40.0 percent from three this season, second best in the NBA (Golden State, 42.0). The bench is shooting 49.5 percent from the field, best in the NBA.
- The Pacers beat the Bulls, 107-105, on November 2. They have won five of the last six matchups against Chicago, and four straight at home. The Bulls have gscored below the 100 mark in 10 of the last 11 games in Indianapolis.
- Jabari Parker recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds against the Rockets. He had five double-doubles in his previous two seasons combined. His five double-doubles lead the team.
- Bojan Bogdanovic recorded a season-high 27 points against Sacramento on Saturday on 10-for-19 (.526) shooting. He has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career (16 last season).
- The Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg, who went 115-155 (.426) since 2015-16. The Bulls are 32-74 (.302) since the start of last season, third-worst record in the NBA. Replacing Hoiberg is assistant coach Jim Boylen, who went 69-60 (.535) as the head coach for the University of Utah from 2007-08 to 2010-11.