Acero charter school teachers on strike; classes canceled

CHICAGO — Class is canceled at 15 Acero Charter Schools in Chicago as teachers hit the picket lines in the first strike against charter schools in U.S. history.

Overnight, the teachers broke of negotiations just after midnight.

The system’s 500 teachers are represented by the Chicago Teachers Union.

About 7,500 students attend the schools, which used to be known as UNO charter schools.

The teachers say the charter systems management is not providing enough resource to teachers.

Charter school leaders say union leaders are doing this because they’re anti-charter.

Nearly 6,000 students will be out of school in Geneva on Tuesday as teachers there are also on strike.

