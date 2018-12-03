Woman in wheelchair left alone for hours at O’Hare after flight cancelled

CHICAGO — American Airlines is investigating how a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair was left alone overnight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when her flight was canceled.

Olimpia Warsaw was flying from Chicago to Detroit on Friday, November 30th, the Sun-Times reports.

According to the Sun-Times, Warsaw has Parkinson’s and diabetes which makes communication difficult. Her son Claude Coltea, got her a wheelchair and a porter was assigned to take care of her.

Coltea told the Sun-Times he noted her flight was on time and went to catch his own flight to Connecticut.

But Warsaw’s flight was canceled and Coltea said she was offered a hotel room but when nobody would take her, the porter said his shift was over and left.

As the Sun Time reports it:

But the flight she was set to board got canceled, and when she was returned to the front of the airport, she was not able to communicate with agents. Eventually, her porter’s shift ended, and he left her. And that’s where she sat, for five hours.

When Warsaw did not arrive in Detroit as planned, her family grew concerned and called security.

Colteau told the Sun Times his “mother was found in a dark hallway near a restroom, where another passenger had taken her upon request.”

Warsaw’s family in Illinois brought her back to their home. She was booked on a flight the following day.

In a statement, American spokesman Ross Feinstein says the airline met with the family, refunded Warsaw’s ticket and was taking steps to “ensure this does not happen again.”