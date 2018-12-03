× Today last day for challenges in Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO — Monday is the last day for challenges in the Chicago mayoral election on Feb. 26.

Election lawyers were busy Sunday night preparing to file objections to the signatures of some of the 21 candidates’ petitions.

Chicago mayoral candidates need 12,500 valid signatures.

All must be registered voters and are only allowed to sign one petition.

The last time the mayor’s office was up for grabs, eight years ago, 20 people had filed for mayor.

Only six wound up on the ballot after challenges and candidate withdrawals.