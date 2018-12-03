× Reports of shots fired near Home Depot in Hermosa

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they are investigating calls of shots fired in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.

This is happening in the 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue near the Home Depot.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says there are no known threats to the public or community at this time.

There are street closures in the area. The CTA has temporarily rerouted 54 Cicero buses in the area.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 54 Cicero buses are temporarily rerouted via Cicero, Grand, Kostner, Armitage, and Cicero. — cta (@cta) December 3, 2018

WGN is sending a crew to the scene. No other information is available. Check back for updates.