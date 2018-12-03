Queen, with Adam Lambert, to launch tour, including Chicago date

LOS ANGELES — Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Live Nation announced the 23-date tour Monday. It will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead.

It will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10 and will swing through Chicago with a stop at the United Center on August 9th.

It will end in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 23. Other venues include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

Tickets for the “Rhapsody” tour will go on sale on Dec. 7.

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

Lambert says they have been “designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 “American Idol” final.

The tour follows the group’s September run in Las Vegas.

Queen Tour Dates

July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center