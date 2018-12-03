Queen, with Adam Lambert, to launch tour, including Chicago date

LOS ANGELES — Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Live Nation announced the 23-date tour Monday. It will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead.
It will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10 and will swing through Chicago with a stop at the United Center on August 9th.
It will end in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 23. Other venues include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.
Tickets for the “Rhapsody” tour will go on sale on Dec. 7.
Lambert says they have been “designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 “American Idol” final.
The tour follows the group’s September run in Las Vegas.
Queen Tour Dates
July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center