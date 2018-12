Former President George H. W. Bush died Saturday. He was 94.

A state funeral for former U.S. President Bush will be held in Washington over the next three days, beginning with him lying in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The capital city that is remembering the 41st president’s lifetime of public service that began in the Navy during World War II, ended with one term as president and was characterized throughout by what admirers say was his innate decency, generosity and kindness.