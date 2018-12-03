Midday Fix: Winter garden protection tips
Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center
Chalet, 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette, Ill.
Event:
Fresh Christmas Trees Available Online!
To view and select hand-selected Fraser firs, visit http://www.chaletnursery.com.
+
Free event! Visit with Santa
Dec. 8 and 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tips:
- Cut down roses to 24-30” to prevent tall plants from rocking too much in the winter wind and breaking their roots. You can also use a “rose collar” filled with mulch to insulate roses.
- Leaf mulch is great for protecting perennials, too, because it can be reused as summer mulch next year. Mulch roots instead of leaves and stems..
- After you take your fresh Christmas tree down this holiday season, cut off some of the branches to use them as another layer of winter mulch over tender perennials.
- If you have evergreens on your property near the street, protect them from de-icing products used on streets and sidewalks by putting up a burlap screen as a filter.
- Prevent hungry rodents from taking bark off trees this winter by creating a cylinder of hardware cloth secured with zip ties that can be gently placed into the ground as a barrier.