WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bulls on firing of team’s head coach Fred Hoiberg

Midday Fix: Winter garden protection tips

Posted 11:53 AM, December 3, 2018, by

Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center

Chalet, 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette, Ill.

www.ChaletNursery.com

Event:

Fresh Christmas Trees Available Online!

To view and select hand-selected Fraser firs, visit http://www.chaletnursery.com.

+

Free event! Visit with Santa

Dec. 8 and 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tips:

  • Cut down roses to 24-30” to prevent tall plants from rocking too much in the winter wind and breaking their roots. You can also use a “rose collar” filled with mulch to insulate roses.
  • Leaf mulch is great for protecting perennials, too, because it can be reused as summer mulch next year. Mulch roots instead of leaves and stems..
  • After you take your fresh Christmas tree down this holiday season, cut off some of the branches to use them as another layer of winter mulch over tender perennials.
  • If you have evergreens on your property near the street, protect them from de-icing products used on streets and sidewalks by putting up a burlap screen as a filter.
  • Prevent hungry rodents from taking bark off trees this winter by creating a cylinder of hardware cloth secured with zip ties that can be gently placed into the ground as a barrier.

 