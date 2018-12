MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Passengers on a Metra train in Morton Grove were evacuated Monday evening due to a fire.

Trains were delayed on the Milwaukee District North Line due to the fire. An announcement was made that passengers were being evacuated due to a “mechanical issue” around 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Metra said no one was injured.

No further information was provided.