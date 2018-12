Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet while sitting in his home on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at 97th and Ingleside.

Neighbors said they heard rapid gunfire, just before the 27-year-old man was hit.

One of the bullets came through the door of the man's home and hit him under his arm.

He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.