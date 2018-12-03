WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bulls on firing of team’s head coach Fred Hoiberg

Geoffrey Andrews performs his ‘A Christmas to Remember’ collection

Posted 10:23 AM, December 3, 2018, by

There’s something about Christmas that unleashes a torrent of
emotions. Joy, pain, loneliness, laughter and hope swirl through the
season like snowflakes on a busy street with holiday music providing the
soundtrack. Acclaimed vocalist Geoffrey Andrews captures the magic of
Christmas with his new collection A Christmas To Remember.

More Info:

Website: https://www.geoffreyandrews.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/geoffreyandrewsmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoffreyAMusic

Instagram: www.instagram.com/geoffrey_andrews

 