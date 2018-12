Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian and late night talk show host Pat Tomasulo spreads holiday cheer by carrying a grown man dressed as an elf around downtown Chicago, trying to find a shelf for him to sit on.

Special thanks to Tommy Holl The Real Elf.

Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN-TV and streaming to any device at WGNtv.com/live.

Get social with Man of the People:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram