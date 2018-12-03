Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend

Rain, thunderstorms, snow and extensive cloudiness have marked the opening 3 days of December. During this period the city has logged a mere 4% of its possible sunshine. Satellite imagery shows more clouds covering much of the Midwest and Great lakes regions, suggesting gloomy conditions will continue to dominate area skies through Tuesday. Partial sunshine is expected to emerge midweek. Colder air is forecast to reach the area Thursday following the passage of a cold front. After a period of cloudiness and possible flurries in the morning, a large area of high pressure will build across the region bringing clearing skies and diminishing winds. Though temperatures will likely stay below freezing Friday into Saturday, weather conditions are expected to be tranquil by December standards. Near 100% sunshine is expected through the upcoming weekend as high pressure remains in place.
