December’s opening days living up to the month’s reputation as Chicago’s cloudiest; 80-minutes of Dec 1-3 sun—4% of the possible tally; quiet, cold week ahead—but pattern shifts next week; Saturday’s 23 downstate tornadoes included a 155 mph EF3 at Taylorville—41 minutes advance warning; no fatalities
