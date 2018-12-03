Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Showers/thunderstorms developing/spreading east and south ahead of approaching cold front
-
Cold weekend ahead; expect flurries early next week
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
-
Next wave of showers/embedded thunderstorms later tonight
-
Snow stuck to stoplights less likely to melt from cooler LED bulbs
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland
-
Cold front to push through the area today – strong t-storms to spread over northern Illinois/northwest Indiana
-
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening across Chicago area
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain