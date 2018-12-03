Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg

CHICAGO – The Fred Hoiberg era is over. Effective immediately, Jim Boylen will take over as head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson announced the decision Monday morning in a written statement:

“Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time. After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team.”

Hoiberg leaves with a 115-155 record. He guided the team to the First Round of the NBA Playoffs in 2017.

Boylen has been a part of three NBA Championship teams, breaking into the league as the Houston Rockets video coordinator.