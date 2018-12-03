Around Town checks out ‘HOLIDAY INN’ at Marriott Theatre

HOLIDAY INN is the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down at his farmhouse in Connecticut…but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare.
Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. With thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit songs, including "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Heat Wave," "White Christmas," "Shaking the Blues Away" and many more, this year-round romance is sure to bring the holiday spirit to the Marriott Theatre and beyond.
Marriott Theatre:
10 Marriott Drive,
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
marriotttheatre.com