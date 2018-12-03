× Anthony Rizzo and 7-year-old Cubs fan design holiday card for charity

OAK LAWN, Ill. —Second grader Jack Higgins teamed up with Cubs star Anthony Rizzo to create a holiday card that will raise money to help support kids like him as they go through cancer treatment.

After being diagnosed with leukemia just days after his fifth birthday, the 7-year-old from Mount Greenwood is set to wrap up three years of treatment this coming February. Even though he comes from White Sox territory, Jack would wear his Cubs jersey whenever he would get treatment at Advocate Children’s Hospital, the hospital said in a statement.

Not only did the die-hard fan get a chance to hang out with Anthony Rizzo (complete with a ride in a limo and custom jersey), the pair also worked together on a holiday card that will be on sale at Chicagoland Jewel-Osco stores through the end of the year.

Proceeds from the sales will go to help kids and families fighting cancer through Advocate Children’s Hospital and the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.