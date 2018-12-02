Winter WonderFest brings holiday fun and ice skating to Navy Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is decked out with much more than just decorations for the 18th annual Winter WonderFest, as the city's premier tourism destination adds to its offerings for the holiday season.

"It is probably the most cheery, merry and bright place you can be indoors in Chicago this winter season," said Lydia Jordan-Parnell, Navy Pier.

Added to the pier is 500 decorated trees, holding a grand total of more than 25,000 ornaments and a mile of wire. Lights also adorn the slides, merry-go-round and climbing wall at the pier. Among the special additions is an indoor skating rink.

Tickets start at $10 dollars for seniors and kids, and $20 for adults, and include a ride on the Centennial Ferris Wheel and skate rental.

WGN's Sean Lewis borrowed a pair of skates and headed out on the rink (for the first time in 15 years) to join in the fun.