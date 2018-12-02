Sunday Brunch: Grigliata di Pesce

Chefs Hugo and Edgar Jimenez of Villaggio Ristorante stopped by WGN for this week's Sunday Brunch.

Villaggio Ristorante
1242 West Lake St.
Roselle, IL, 60172
villaggioonline.com

Brandy Alexander

1-1/2 cups of softened vanilla ice cream
1.5 oz brandy of your taste
1 oz  dark creme de cacao
1 oz  white creme de cacao
Topped with freshly grated nutmeg and a touch of whipping cream

Grigliata di Pesce
Calamari
Shrimp
Octopus
Scallops
Clams
Mussels

Mediterranean dressing
(1oz chopped garlic, 1 oz lime juice, pinch salt, pepper,oregano, crush red pepper to your taste, chopped parsley)
Grill seafood, serve with dressing over mixed greens  and grilled vegetables