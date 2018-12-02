Sunday Brunch: Grigliata di Pesce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Chefs Hugo and Edgar Jimenez of Villaggio Ristorante stopped by WGN for this week's Sunday Brunch. Villaggio Ristorante

1242 West Lake St.

Roselle, IL, 60172

villaggioonline.com Brandy Alexander

1-1/2 cups of softened vanilla ice cream

1.5 oz brandy of your taste

1 oz dark creme de cacao

1 oz white creme de cacao

Topped with freshly grated nutmeg and a touch of whipping cream

Grigliata di Pesce

Calamari

Shrimp

Octopus

Scallops

Clams

Mussels

Mediterranean dressing

(1oz chopped garlic, 1 oz lime juice, pinch salt, pepper,oregano, crush red pepper to your taste, chopped parsley)

Grill seafood, serve with dressing over mixed greens and grilled vegetables