Saturday tornadoes downstate; strong storms in Chicago
Over 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois during rare blitz of twisters
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening across Chicago area
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Chicago’s windy, cool flirtation with a wet downstate storm brings clouds—but only sprinkles; strong warming next week; tropical troubles loom for Eastern Seaboard; re-energized Hurricane Florence’s high surf could be among region’s threats
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
From Saturday morning’s frosty far west suburban 30s and the first sub-60° Chicago high since May, readings here are to rebound to the 80s mid-next week; windy Plains autumn storm behind the warming is to be energized by Pacific Hurricane Rosa’s remnants
First of two snow systems swipes area Thursday; its ice & snow produced downstate travel troubles; another snow possible with a new cold push Saturday; November remains 8th coldest since 1871
Brief warmup to end abruptly as strong storm impacts area
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening across Chicago area