× Patchy dense fog this Sunday morning

Patchy areas of dense fog are occurring early this Sunday morning, generally along and north of Interstate-88 and north/northwest of Chicago – a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM CST in the grey-shaded areas shown on the highlighted map.. Visibility varies considerably with a few locations experiencing visibility a quarter –mile or less. Ongoing scattered showers actually improve conditions a little.

So if you are out on the road early this morning, be aware you could suddenly encounter patchy dense fog with much reduced visibility and drive accordingly.

Below is a map showing current pockets where dense fog has formed.