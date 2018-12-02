× Notre Dame makes the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed; will face Clemson in Semifinal

SOUTH BEND – Thanks to Saturday playing out as many expected in the ACC and SEC Championship games, there wasn’t much reason for Irish fans to be surprised on Sunday morning.

They weren’t moving up or down, and that’s just fine for a school that made some history.

For the first time since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, Notre Dame was named as one of the top four teams in the tournament for the National Championship after an undefeated regular season.

Brian Kelly’s team got the No. 3 seed and will face second-seeded Clemson in the semifinal in the Cotton Bowl on December 29th. As expected, SEC champion Alabama (13-0) got the No. 1 overall seed and will face No. 4 seed Oklahoma, who beat out Georgia (5th) and Ohio State (6th) for that final spot.

The Irish got their first shot at the playoff thanks to a 12-0 record in the regular season. It’s just their second perfect regular since 1988, when Notre Dame won their last National Championship.