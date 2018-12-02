× Mitchell Trubisky won’t start for the Bears against the Giants Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The news wasn’t much of a surprise, much like it was last week in Detroit.

Once again, the Bears be cautious when it comes to their starting quarterback.

The Bears, as expected, will not start Mitchell Trubisky today as he deals with a shoulder injury. Chase Daniel starts for a second-straight week. @WGNNews https://t.co/nk5V7bPetd — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 2, 2018

An hour-and-a-half before their game with the Giants at Met Life Stadium, the Bears announced that Mitchell Trubisky will not start this afternoon as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury suffered against the Vikings on November 11th.

That puts Chase Daniel into the starting quarterback spot for a second-straight week against the Giants. Last week, Daniel completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win over the Lions.