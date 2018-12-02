Mitchell Trubisky won’t start for the Bears against the Giants Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The news wasn’t much of a surprise, much like it was last week in Detroit.
Once again, the Bears be cautious when it comes to their starting quarterback.
An hour-and-a-half before their game with the Giants at Met Life Stadium, the Bears announced that Mitchell Trubisky will not start this afternoon as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury suffered against the Vikings on November 11th.
That puts Chase Daniel into the starting quarterback spot for a second-straight week against the Giants. Last week, Daniel completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win over the Lions.