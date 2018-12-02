Lauren Magiera discusses the Bears’ loss to the Giants on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the first time in a while, she had to enter a Bears' news conference and locker room after the team lost a game.

They haven't done so since October, so it was a big different for Lauren Magiera to report on this contest for the Bears at Met Life Stadium.

The team's 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants featured an incredible rally in the final two minutes to tie the game, but ended in disappointment after the Bears couldn't match the host's field goal in the extra session.

Lauren discussed what she saw during the contest on Sports Feed live from East Rutherford with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their segments in the video above.