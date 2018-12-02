Irish holiday bazaar combines live music, authentic gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The annual holiday bazaar at the Irish American Heritage Center is a cultural must for the Irish and Irish-at-heart.

For more than 20 years, this holiday bazaar has brought together a great collection of delicious treats and Gaelic gifts.

If you're shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, the treats at the Galway Bakers is a must. Then there are a wide range of unique gifts, ranging from clothes to ornaments to very unique, personalized Guinness glasses.

And it wouldn’t be the holidays or a celebration without traditional Irish music played for those sitting around a cozy fire.

WGN's Andrea Darlas highlights what's happening and what's for sale at this unique holiday event.