Green Bay Packers fire head coach Mike McCarthy

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – A December game against a warm-weather team with snow falling usually means an automatic victory for the Packers.

That wasn’t the case Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and company lost to the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 and it cost head coach Mike McCarthy his job.

Joe Philbin will take over in the interim. President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy announced the coaching change.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Murphy said. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”