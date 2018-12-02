× Flood Warnings/Advisories in effect for segments of a few Chicago-area rivers

The combination of snow melt and over an inch of rain has caused rises on rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Kankakee and the East Branch of the DuPage Rivers. Flood Advisories for rivers rising to near bankfull are in effect for segments of the Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and the Rock River at Byron. Warning and Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing by the Chicago National Weather Service of the latest river stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers…