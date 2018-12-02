Flood Warnings/Advisories in effect for segments of a few Chicago-area rivers
The combination of snow melt and over an inch of rain has caused rises on rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Kankakee and the East Branch of the DuPage Rivers. Flood Advisories for rivers rising to near bankfull are in effect for segments of the Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and the Rock River at Byron. Warning and Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.
Below is a listing by the Chicago National Weather Service of the latest river stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sun Dec 2 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 14.89 06 AM Sun 2.92
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.86 06 AM Sun 2.53 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 5.91 06 AM Sun 2.73 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.04 06 AM Sun 3.22
Des Plaines 15.0 13.99 06 AM Sun 4.43 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 10.72 06 AM Sun 4.22
Riverside 7.5 5.82 06 AM Sun 2.43
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.01 06 AM Sun 0.75
Montgomery 13.0 12.87 06 AM Sun 0.91 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.26 06 AM Sun 1.82
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 19.37 06 AM Sun 3.67 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.34 06 AM Sun 2.27
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 10.03 06 AM Sun 2.67
Shorewood 6.5 4.76 06 AM Sun 1.98
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.94 06 AM Sun 1.48
Foresman 18.0 12.40 06 AM Sun 2.04
Chebanse 16.0 7.07 06 AM Sun 0.36
Iroquois 18.0 12.69 06 AM Sun 1.44
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 11.95 06 AM Sun 6.01
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.07 06 AM Sun -0.07
Kouts 11.0 7.80 06 AM Sun -0.09
Shelby 9.0 8.68 06 AM Sun 0.13 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.70 06 AM Sun 0.62
Wilmington 6.5 3.37 06 AM Sun 0.57
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.41 06 AM Sun 2.88
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 5.01 06 AM Sun 1.94
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 9.37 06 AM Sun 2.78
South Holland 16.5 11.28 06 AM Sun 4.19
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.44 06 AM Sun 4.70
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.60 06 AM Sun 2.69
Leonore 16.0 10.58 06 AM Sun 5.60
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.61 06 AM Sun 2.59
Ottawa 463.0 460.69 06 AM Sun 1.16
La Salle 20.0 17.13 06 AM Sun 2.19 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.41 06 AM Sun 3.06
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.05 06 AM Sun 1.57
Perryville 12.0 8.61 06 AM Sun 1.73
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.02 06 AM Sun 0.27
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.16 06 AM Sun 0.18
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 3.00 06 AM Sun 0.10
Byron 13.0 9.52 06 AM Sun 0.81
Dixon 16.0 11.23 06 AM Sun 0.53