Flood Warnings/Advisories in effect for segments of a few Chicago-area rivers

Posted 1:22 PM, December 2, 2018, by

The combination of snow melt and over an inch of rain has caused rises on rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Kankakee and the East Branch of the DuPage Rivers. Flood Advisories for rivers rising to near bankfull are in effect for segments of the Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and the Rock River at Byron. Warning and Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing by the Chicago National Weather Service of the latest river stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sun Dec 2 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warnings

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    14.89  06 AM Sun   2.92

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.86  06 AM Sun   2.53 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     5.91  06 AM Sun   2.73 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.04  06 AM Sun   3.22
Des Plaines           15.0    13.99  06 AM Sun   4.43 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    10.72  06 AM Sun   4.22
Riverside              7.5     5.82  06 AM Sun   2.43



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.01  06 AM Sun   0.75
Montgomery            13.0    12.87  06 AM Sun   0.91 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     9.26  06 AM Sun   1.82

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.37  06 AM Sun   3.67 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.34  06 AM Sun   2.27

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    10.03  06 AM Sun   2.67
Shorewood              6.5     4.76  06 AM Sun   1.98

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.94  06 AM Sun   1.48
Foresman              18.0    12.40  06 AM Sun   2.04
Chebanse              16.0     7.07  06 AM Sun   0.36
Iroquois              18.0    12.69  06 AM Sun   1.44



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    11.95  06 AM Sun   6.01

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.07  06 AM Sun  -0.07
Kouts                 11.0     7.80  06 AM Sun  -0.09
Shelby                 9.0     8.68  06 AM Sun   0.13 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.70  06 AM Sun   0.62
Wilmington             6.5     3.37  06 AM Sun   0.57

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.41  06 AM Sun   2.88

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     5.01  06 AM Sun   1.94



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     9.37  06 AM Sun   2.78
South Holland         16.5    11.28  06 AM Sun   4.19

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     7.44  06 AM Sun   4.70

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.60  06 AM Sun   2.69
Leonore               16.0    10.58  06 AM Sun   5.60

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.61  06 AM Sun   2.59
Ottawa               463.0   460.69  06 AM Sun   1.16
La Salle              20.0    17.13  06 AM Sun   2.19 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.41  06 AM Sun   3.06

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.05  06 AM Sun   1.57 
Perryville            12.0     8.61  06 AM Sun   1.73

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     9.02  06 AM Sun   0.27

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.16  06 AM Sun   0.18
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     3.00  06 AM Sun   0.10
Byron                 13.0     9.52  06 AM Sun   0.81
Dixon                 16.0    11.23  06 AM Sun   0.53