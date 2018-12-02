Evanston police release photo of man they suspect of stabbing couple’s dog

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police have released a photo of a man they suspect of stabbing a couple’s dog in Evanston.

An elderly couple was walking their springer spaniel near the Evanston First Bank on Church Street around noon on Nov. 23. Police said a man they didn’t know walked up and asked to pet the dog.

While doing so, they said he took out a four-inch knife and stabbed the dog in the leg. The suspect then ran away.

The owners took their dog to a local animal hospital for surgery and he is expected to recover.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photo they released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.

Police described the offender as a black male, 40 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall, 180 to 190 pounds and has a “salt and pepper” beard.