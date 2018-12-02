Andy Frye talks Bears and baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You could saw the attention around the Bears is quite warm at the moment - and a lot more than baseball's "Hot Stove" at the moment.

Even in defeat, Matt Nagy's team made headlines around the nation for their incredible comeback in regulation against the Giants. It ended in defeat in overtime, but just getting there after a sloppy game was impressive.

Meanwhile, things have been quiet for the Cubs and a number of other teams during the early part of the baseball season with the Winter Meetings looming next week.

Andy Frye of Forbes discussed both of those topics on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.