7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday

A cloudy night with scattered rain and snow showers is likely Sunday. As snow becomes more prevalent, the chance for precipitation tapers as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers, especially near the lake. Some rain could mix in as highs reach the mid-30s. Then a mostly cloudy Tuesday brings highs in the lower 30s.

Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s. Light snow becomes possible Wednesday night and continues through Thursday morning. Thursday morning’s commute could be impacted snow which could bring minor accumulations. Highs on Thursday are expected to return to the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny and colder Friday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 30. Partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.