41st annual Toys for Tots Parade kicks off Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers will make their way through Chicago Sunday to make sure local kids have a great Christmas.

The 41st annual Toys for Tots Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. The parade goes down Western Avenue from 87th Street (Dan Ryan Woods) to Addison Street. There’s usually a Santa sighting and so many of his helpers.

All riders bring new and unwrapped toys, which will then be given to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which coordinates Toys for Tots.

If you'd like to receive a toy, visit the following website.

For more information about the parade, visit cityofchicago.org.